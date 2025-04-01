Steelers owner Art Rooney II sees 'positive signs' that Aaron Rodgers will join the team

Breaking: All 4 U.S. soldiers missing in Lithuania found dead
By ROB MAADDI – Associated Press
48 minutes ago

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Steelers owner Art Rooney II says there are “positive signs” that Aaron Rodgers will play in Pittsburgh.

The four-time NFL MVP worked out recently with new Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf after previously visiting the team.

“We keep hearing that he’s heading in our direction so that seems to be all signs are positive so far,” Rooney told reporters at the NFL meetings on Tuesday.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Monday that he’s staying in touch with Rodgers and is comfortable with Mason Rudolph as the starting quarterback.

“That’s why we brought him back,” Tomlin said. “I’m comfortable with that. And we’ve been there before.”

The Steelers allowed Russell Wilson (Giants) and Justin Fields (Jets) to leave in free agency and brought back Rudolph. Pittsburgh hasn’t won a playoff game since reaching the AFC title game following the 2016 season.

The Steelers hold the 21st overall pick in the draft. Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart is a possibility whether the 41-year-old Rodgers signs with the team or not.

Rodgers is a free agent for the first time in his 20-year career. He could be contemplating retirement, signing with the Steelers or waiting for the Minnesota Vikings to express interest. The Vikings seem to ready to go with J.J. McCarthy.

“Didn’t envision it taking this long,” Rooney said about waiting on Rodgers.

He added they’ll wait a little longer, but “not forever.”

