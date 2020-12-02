Steelers overcome rust, short-handed Ravens to move to 11-0

A COVID-19 outbreak in Baltimore forced the NFL to push the game back three times: first from Thanksgiving to Sunday, then from Sunday to Tuesday, and eventually from Tuesday to Wednesday. The teams kicked off in the afternoon to not interfere with NBC's annual Christmas special at Rockefeller Center.

Good idea. The fewer eyeballs on this one the better.

While NFL commissioner Roger Goodell — shortly after saying on a conference call that the league was intent on completing the regular season on time — called it "a great game," the product on the field suggested otherwise.

The Ravens couldn't pass. Pittsburgh's receivers couldn't catch. And a contest that looked like a mismatch on paper — the Steelers went off as 10 1/2-point favorites, a rarity in a rivalry that is one of the NFL's best — was instead a festival of blah.

Whether it was the extended layoff, the sea of newcomers thrust into notable roles for the Ravens or the idea of playing on a day usually reserved for the first real practice of a typical game week, the sizzle that's long defined this series vanished in the crisp early December air.

___

