Steelers have Harris, Smith-Schuster for playoff game in KC

Harris, who ran for a franchise rookie-record 1,200 yards this season, missed two days of practice this week with an elbow injury. He was questionable after working out Friday and was removed from the injury report entirely on Saturday.

Smith-Schuster thought his season was over after a shoulder injury Oct. 10 against Denver that required surgery a few days later. But he returned to practice this week wearing thicker shoulder pads and was added to the 53-man roster.