Steelers first-round pick Derrick Harmon's mother, Tiffany Saine, dies shortly after his selection

Pittsburgh Steelers first-round draft pick Derrick Harmon’s mother, Tiffany Saine, died shortly after Pittsburgh selected the defensive lineman from Oregon with the 21st overall pick
FILE - Oregon defensive lineman Derrick Harmon runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

1 hour ago

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Steelers first-round draft pick Derrick Harmon's mother, Tiffany Saine, died late Thursday night shortly after Pittsburgh selected the defensive lineman from Oregon with the 21st overall pick.

Harmon said after he was drafted that he planned to visit his mother, who he said was on life support at a hospital in the Detroit suburbs. Saine had endured several brain surgeries and a stroke in recent years. Harmon, 21, pointed to his mother as an inspiration for him to keep going as he made his way from Michigan State to Oregon.

Steelers President Art Rooney II extended the team's condolences to their newest star.

“Though we are excited to select Derrick in the first round of the NFL Draft, our hearts are heavy as we mourn the death of his mother, Tiffany Saine,” Rooney said in a statement. “We will support Derrick and his family however we can as he navigates this period of grief. In times like this, we hope Derrick finds comfort in the love and support from the organization and Steelers fans around the world.”

