Steelers first-round pick Derrick Harmon's mother, Tiffany Saine, dies shortly after his selection

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Steelers first-round draft pick Derrick Harmon's mother, Tiffany Saine, died late Thursday night shortly after Pittsburgh selected the defensive lineman from Oregon with the 21st overall pick.
Harmon said after he was drafted that he planned to visit his mother, who he said was on life support at a hospital in the Detroit suburbs. Saine had endured several brain surgeries and a stroke in recent years. Harmon, 21, pointed to his mother as an inspiration for him to keep going as he made his way from Michigan State to Oregon.
Steelers President Art Rooney II extended the team's condolences to their newest star.
“Though we are excited to select Derrick in the first round of the NFL Draft, our hearts are heavy as we mourn the death of his mother, Tiffany Saine,” Rooney said in a statement. “We will support Derrick and his family however we can as he navigates this period of grief. In times like this, we hope Derrick finds comfort in the love and support from the organization and Steelers fans around the world.”
___
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
Former Stanford/Indiana DB Nic Toomer hopes to get NFL draft call
The Sandy Creek High football and track star says he feels he showed Colts, Falcons what he can do.
Featured
Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Jon Ossoff turns Trump’s CDC cuts into 2026 rallying cry
Mass layoffs at the Atlanta-based CDC have become a symbol in Georgia of Trump's second-term push to shrink the federal government and dismantle government agencies.
TORPY: Bikes, scooters and walkers collide in Beltline free-for-all
Why Atlanta’s popular path needs a parallel trail.
Cunningham: Falcons hit home run in draft by finally making big investment in pass rush
The Atlanta Falcons have a chance to produce a good pass rush for the first time in a decade.