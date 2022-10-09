Steelers confirm T.J. Watt had knee surgery

Coach Mike Tomlin provided few other details following a 38-3 loss at the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in confirming a report first published by ESPN.com a day earlier.

“I’m not disputing the report. But I’m more concerned about the guys that played today, that were scheduled to play today, and their readiness, and what we did and did not do,” Tomlin said. “T.J. is on IR. When he’s scheduled to come back, if it’s close, we’ll have more details.”