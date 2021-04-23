Steelers CB Layne arrested on gun charge after traffic stop

Layne, 23, was arrested on a fourth-degree felony charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, Willoughby Hills police said.

Police said they stopped Layne at about 1:20 a.m. when his Dodge Charger was going 89 mph in a 60 mph zone. A records check showed he was driving with a suspended license and he had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on a traffic violation in another jurisdiction, police said.