Stealing home? Man accused of burglarizing Brewers clubhouse

National & World News
Updated 25 minutes ago
Prosecutors have charged a man with felony burglary after he allegedly stole memorabilia and other items from the Milwaukee Brewers clubhouse at American Family Field

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man passed out in the bushes outside the Milwaukee Brewers' stadium after a game and, upon awakening, entered the team's clubhouse and stole electronics, a credit card, team memorabilia and other items, according to a criminal complaint.

The 25-year-old man was charged Dec. 14 with felony burglary, online court records show.

The complaint says the man attended a Sept. 8 doubleheader against the San Francisco Giants at Milwaukee's American Family Field, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. He said he drank at least 10 beers, passed out, woke up and got back inside the stadium by pulling on a door until it opened.

He found his way to the clubhouse and started taking stuff from the locker room, the complaint said. A team strength coach said items taken from his office included a laptop, iPods, headphones, a passport and a credit card.

A jersey and a shaving kit were taken from manager Craig Counsell's office, and an equipment manager said a game-used hat, an autographed bat, a 45-year anniversary 1982 signed bat, a replica World Series ring, and keys to the team's Arizona spring training facility were stolen from his office. Two game jerseys and a bag with baseballs and pitching devices were taken from the coaches' locker room, according to the complaint.

The man then ordered an Uber to take him home. His roommate told detectives that the man showed up early on Sept. 9 with a duffel bag stuffed with Brewers memorabilia, the complaint said. Investigators recovered most of the items from the man's apartment.

The man's attorney declined to comment when reached by The Associated Press on Friday. The Brewers also declined to comment.

