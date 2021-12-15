States to sign voluntary cutbacks of Colorado River water

Every foot of elevation lost in Mead reduces Hoover Dam's hydropower generation by about 6 megawatts — it's currently running around 75% capacity. If levels ever fall below 950 feet (289.56 meters), the dam's turbines, which generate power for 1.3 million people in three states, would stop running altogether.

For California, which receives more than half the hydropower, the deal is particularly urgent, says Adel Hagekhalil, general manager of Metropolitan Water District of Southern California.

“As levels drop at Lake Mead, it's basically strangling everything,” Hagekhalil said.

Ultimately, Mother Nature is in charge, says Kathryn Sorensen, research director at the Kyl Center for Water Policy at Arizona State University.

“It’s all based on modeling that may or may not be correct," Sorensen said. "Whether even the 500+ plan is enough, I just don’t think people know.”

Next year marks 100 years since the Colorado River Compact was signed, apportioning the river's water among seven states, and later Mexico, during an unseasonably wet era.

In the years since then, federally subsidized water projects allowed cities and farms to balloon, and 40 million people now rely at least in part on the Colorado River's water. As scientists say climate change is making the West warmer and more arid, far less water is available in the system to meet demands of all users.

