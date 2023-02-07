X
State of the Union live updates: Latest on Biden's speech

By The Associated Press
56 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Follow along for real-time updates on President Joe Biden's 2023 State of the Union address from The Associated Press. Live updates — any times Eastern — are brought to you by AP journalists at the White House, on Capitol Hill and beyond.

HERE WE GO

It’s State of the Union time, that day when the president delivers a speech to Congress that tries to accomplish a lot.

Biden will want to talk about his accomplishments, toss out some goals for this year, tick off things that need fixing and do some cheerleading for the nation. And, of course, characterize the state of the union.

Doing all of that can take a while. Biden’s 2022 State of the Union address ran just over 62 minutes. Bill Clinton gave the longest one ever, clocking in at one hour, 28 minutes in 2000. The award for the shortest speech goes to Republican George W. Bush, who spoke for a mere 47 minutes in 2002.

LAST YEAR’S SOTU SPEECH: https://apnews.com/article/biden-state-of-the-union-4d6eb9fed9a46bb4efb63ea4e015725c

The AP will be streaming this year’s speech at APNews.com. It starts at 9 p.m. EST. Follow AP’s coverage of the State of the Union address at: https://apnews.com/hub/state-of-the-union-address

