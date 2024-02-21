Correction: Syria-Israel story

BreakingNews
In a story published February 21, 2024, about reported Israeli airstrikes in Syria and Lebanon, The Associated Press erroneously reported, based on information from Lebanon’s state-run news agency, that a Lebanese woman killed in an airstrike was the mother of a seven-year-old girl who was wounded in the attack and later died
