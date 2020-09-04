State: Lawmaker advocated burning Black Lives Matter houses

Spillane, of Deerfield, is seeking a fifth term in the Legislature. Email, phone and Facebook messages were left seeking comment.

Jordan Thompson, a founder of Black Lives Matter Nashua and a racial justice organizer for the ACLU of New Hampshire, also called on Spillane to resign.

“Remarks like these indicate a total lack of decency and respect for Black lives,” Thompson said in a statement.

Last year, Spillane lost a seat on a legislative committee after sharing a photo of a squirrel's bloody carcass in response to a vegan animal rights activist. “I shot a squirrel on my bird feeder today with a .50 caliber muzzleloader. Enjoy,” he wrote.

The tweet prompted a complaint to the state Fish and Game Department, which sent officers to Spillane’s home to tell him he did not have the legal right to kill the squirrel outside the hunting season, which runs from Sept. 1 to Jan. 1.