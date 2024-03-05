Nation & World News

State funeral for former Canadian Prime Minister Mulroney to be held March 23

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a state funeral for former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney will be held on March 23 in Montreal
A framed portrait of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney leans against the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill as Canadians mourn his death at the age of 84, in Ottawa, Ontario, Friday, March 1, 2024. A state funeral for Mulroney will be held on March 23 in Montreal, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday, March 5. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A framed portrait of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney leans against the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill as Canadians mourn his death at the age of 84, in Ottawa, Ontario, Friday, March 1, 2024. A state funeral for Mulroney will be held on March 23 in Montreal, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday, March 5. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Updated 21 minutes ago

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — A state funeral for former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney will be held on March 23 in Montreal, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday.

Mulroney died Feb. 29 at a Florida hospital following a recent fall at his Palm Beach home. He was 84.

Lawmakers are expected to pay tribute to Canada’s 18th prime minister in the House of Commons when Members of Parliament return to Ottawa on March 18 after a two-week break.

Members of the public will be able to pay their respects to Mulroney in Ottawa when he lies in state on Parliament Hill. Details on the specific location for the funeral and more information about the public viewings are expected soon.

Mulroney led the Progressive Conservative Party of Canada and served nearly nine years as prime minister between 1984 and 1993.

He is remembered for being the leader to usher in new trade relations with the United States, first with the Canada-U.S. Free Trade Agreement and later the first version of the North American Free Trade Agreement. Mulroney eulogized both President Ronald Reagan and President George H.W. Bush at their funerals.

He was also passionate about environmental causes, leading a global treaty to protect the ozone layer and signing a pact with the U.S. to reduce the pollution that causes acid rain.

South Africa remembers him for helping champion an end to apartheid as a leader within the Commonwealth group of nations.

And Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted Mulroney was the first western leader to recognize an independent Ukraine.

FILE - Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney arrives at Christ Church Cathedral for the National Commemorative Ceremony in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, in Ottawa, Ontario, Sept. 19, 2022. A state funeral for Mulroney will be held on March 23 in Montreal, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday, March 5. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

FULTON TRUMP CASE
Defense attorneys ID potential new witnesses in Fulton DA removal fight48m ago

Credit: Ben Hendren for the AJC

NEW DETAILS
Teen shot by officer outside Six Flags was injured in shooting last month
1h ago

You have until Friday to order free COVID-19 at-home test kits to be mailed
56m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LEGISLATURE
Bill gains final approval to allow prosecutor oversight panel to begin work
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LEGISLATURE
Bill gains final approval to allow prosecutor oversight panel to begin work
3h ago

Credit: AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Haley faces Super Tuesday survival test ahead of Georgia primary
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
A candidate is surprised not to see his name on his own ballot
8m ago
Venezuela sets presidential election for July 28 as opposition candidate remains blocked
9m ago
Dartmouth men's basketball team votes to unionize, though steps remain before forming...
10m ago
Featured

Credit: Erica George Dines

Ideas: How to spend extra hour of sun that daylight saving time gives
10h ago
Georgia voter guides for the presidential primaries
Basketball finals: 15 of 32 contenders seeking 1st state titles
7h ago