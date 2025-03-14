Nation & World News
State Department imposes sanctions on Thai officials after Uyghur men are deported to China

The U.S. State Department has announced sanctions on an unknown number of current and former Thai officials for their role in deporting at least 40 Uyghur men to China despite worries that they could be jailed or even face death there
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks with reporters following the G7 foreign ministers meeting in La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada, on Friday, March 14, 2025. (Saul Loeb, Pool Photo via AP)

By DIDI TANG – Associated Press
35 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department on Friday announced sanctions on an unknown number of current and former Thai officials for their role in deporting at least 40 Uyghur men to China despite worries that they could be jailed or even face death there.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he was immediately moving to impose visa restrictions on current and former officials responsible for or complicit in the deportations. No Thai official has been named. The visa restrictions were not explained but can entail a denial of entry to the U.S.

“We are committed to combating China's efforts to pressure governments to forcibly return Uyghurs and other groups to China, where they are subject to torture and enforced disappearances,” Rubio said in a statement.

The Uyghurs are a Turkic, majority Muslim group native to Xinjiang in China's far west. After decades of conflict with Beijing over discrimination and suppression of their cultural identity, the Chinese government launched a brutal crackdown on the Uyghurs that some Western governments deem a genocide.

More than 300 Uyghurs fleeing China were detained in 2014 by Thai authorities. By February, 48 Uyghurs remained in Thai detention when authorities prepared to send them back to China despite calls from Thai lawmakers and international officials not to do so.

Rubio condemned the return “in the strongest possible terms,” saying “Uyghurs have faced persecution, forced labor, and torture” in China.

Thai authorities, however, said they were assured by the Chinese government that the men wouldn't face penalties or be harmed.

In Facebook posts, the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok said 40 Chinese nationals who had been “smuggled” were repatriated to Xinjiang on a chartered flight and they had “all returned home and reunited with their families after more than 10 years."

The embassy posted photos of family reunions over naans, nuts and fruits.

Rubio has been a longtime critic of Beijing, and he was twice sanctioned by the Chinese government in 2020 over his support for the rights of Uyghurs and people in Hong Kong.

