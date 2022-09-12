State: Alabama nearly ready with untried execution method

Houts told the judge the state had gone as far as to see if Miller would agree to be fitted with a mask for use of nitrogen, but the inmate declined.

Miller’s lawyer, Mara Klebaner, said the inmate's legal team needed more information about the nitrogen process and wouldn’t agree blindly to its use. Miller's lawyers don't want him to be the test case for an untried execution method, she said.

Miller, who was in court for the evidentiary hearing, was expected to testify.

Miller, a delivery truck driver, was convicted in workplace shootings that killed Lee Holdbrooks, Scott Yancy and Terry Jarvis in suburban Birmingham. Miller shot Holdbrooks and Yancy at one business and then drove to another location to shoot Jarvis, evidence showed.

Miller was delusional and believed the men were spreading rumors about him, including that he was gay, testimony showed. A defense psychiatrist said Miller suffered from severe mental illness but his condition wasn’t bad enough to use as a basis for an insanity defense under state law.