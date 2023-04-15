X

Starving followers found at Kenyan pastor's property; 4 die

National & World News
11 hours ago
Police in coastal Kenya say they found 15 emaciated parishioners on the property of a church pastor, and four of the people died after the group was rescued and taken to a hospital

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Police in coastal Kenya found 15 emaciated parishioners on the property of a church pastor, and four of the people died after the group was rescued and taken to a hospital, authorities said.

Police officials said investigators received a tip that dozens of people were starving to death after their pastor told them it was a way to meet Jesus. Most of the followers could not walk or talk when officers found them.

The pastor of Good News International Church, Paul Makenzi, surrendered Friday to police in the town of Malindi.

Makenzi was arrested and charged last month in the deaths of two children whose parents were members of his church. He pleaded not guilty and was released on bond while proceedings in the case continued.

The people who died Friday have not been identified, and their bodies were taken to a morgue in Malindi.

Residents had complained to local authorities about the pastor, accusing him of fostering growing cultism in the area. Cults are common in Kenya which has a largely religious society.

Police received information about a possible mass grave on the pastor’s property, but initial searches did not locate one.

Investigations are ongoing, according to Malindi sub-county police boss John Kemboi.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Kemp makes case for anyone but Trump in 20243h ago

Credit: AP

Urban League warns of extremism in State of Black America report
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Don’t look now, but the Falcons are about to start winning

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Breaking: Georgia defensive tackle Bear Alexander enters transfer portal
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Breaking: Georgia defensive tackle Bear Alexander enters transfer portal
2h ago

Credit: R. Thomas Deluxe Grill

Birds recovered after theft from Buckhead restaurant; 1 arrested
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Randle back from injury, starting for Knicks in Game 1
15m ago
Sudan's army and rival force clash, wider conflict feared
22m ago
Kirkwood picks up 1st IndyCar pole with Long Beach run
28m ago
Featured

Credit: R. Thomas Deluxe Grill

Birds recovered after theft from Buckhead restaurant; 1 arrested
4h ago
How swimsuit colors can help save children’s lives
BREAKING: Supreme Court suspends abortion pill rulings til Wednesday
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top