Startup Lordstown Motors says production still on track

Lordstown acknowledged one potential buyer that had committed to a large number of preorders doesn’t appear to have the resources, and other preorders appear too vague or weak to be relied on for purchases.

Last week, the company warned it might not be in business next year because of difficulty with securing funding to begin full production at its former General Motors plant in Ohio near Youngstown. In a quarterly regulatory filing, the company said the $587 million it had on hand as of March 31 wasn't enough to begin full commercial production.

In January, an Endurance pickup truck prototype caught fire 10 minutes into its initial test drive in Michigan. Then the company failed to pay $570,000 in real estate taxes due in early March.

But company executives said Tuesday during a meeting of the Automotive Press Association of Detroit that they expect to produce about 15,000 trucks by next May and that morale remains high.

Schmidt said he expects more investors to come on board when production starts.

“Once the trucks start coming off the line, it makes it a very robust investment,” he said.