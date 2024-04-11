BreakingNews
First round of the Masters delayed
Start of the Masters delayed by at least one hour because of bad weather

Peter Malnati's son Hatcher and wife Alicia, watch on the ninth hole during the par-3 contest at the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in Augusta, GA. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: AP

36 minutes ago

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The start of the Masters has been delayed by at least one hour because of bad weather.

The first round was scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. local time on Thursday, with Erik van Rooyen and Jake Knapp going out in the first group.

"The first round will not begin before 9 a.m," the Masters said, adding that gate openings at Augusta National have also been delayed.

Storms, heavy rain and strong winds were forecast for Thursday.

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

