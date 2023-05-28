X

Coca-Cola 600 postponed until Monday due to wet weather

By STEVE REED, Associated Press
Updated 56 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Motor Speedway has announced the Coca-Cola 600 has been postponed until Monday due to wet weather.

The Cup Series race will begin at 3 p.m. ET. NASCAR has moved the Xfinity Series up to an 11 a.m. start on Monday. The Xfinity Series race had been scheduled to run Saturday but was previously postponed.

Cup Series points leader William Byron will start on the pole for the Cup Series race after qualifying was rained out Saturday night.

It marks the first time the race has been moved to Memorial Day due to weather since 2009.

