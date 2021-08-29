ajc logo
X

Start of Belgian GP suspended because of heavy rainfall

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, left, speaks with a member of his crew prior to the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (John Thys, Pool Photo via AP)
Caption
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, left, speaks with a member of his crew prior to the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (John Thys, Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: John Thys

Credit: John Thys

National & World News
By JEROME PUGMIRE, Associated Press
16 minutes ago
The start of the Belgian Grand Prix was suspended after hours of heavy rainfall made it too risky to start at the set time

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — The Belgian Grand Prix was suspended after hours of heavy rainfall made it too risky to start the race on time Sunday.

A red flag came out shortly after 3:30 p.m. following a formation lap and no new start time was immediately given.

The 7-kilometer (4.3-mile) Spa-Francorchamps circuit was totally drenched for the scheduled 3 p.m. start, which was twice pushed back to 3:25 p.m.

Soaked fans huddled under large umbrellas on muddy banks as they waited for the worst of the rain to pass. The thick clouds and mist hanging over the Ardennes forest also gave the circuit a daunting look and made for poor visibility.

When the drivers embarked on their formation laps, several complained.

“I really can’t see anything,” said Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton.

The decision to suspend the start was made a few moments later.

“It’s wet, but I think it’s fine to race,” said Red Bull's Max Verstappen who is starting from pole position.

But his teammate Sergio Perez was out of the race before it even started, sliding off the track during the warmup lap at around 2:30 p.m. and damaging his front suspension.

Red Bull asked the FIA's race control if Perez could start the race if they repaired his car in time. The FIA said it was considering the request.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico gets out of his car after crashing on his way to the grid during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)
Caption
Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico gets out of his car after crashing on his way to the grid during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

Credit: Olivier Matthys

Credit: Olivier Matthys

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car for the formation lap during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)
Caption
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car for the formation lap during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

Credit: Olivier Matthys

Credit: Olivier Matthys

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands follows behind the safety car for the formation lap during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)
Caption
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands follows behind the safety car for the formation lap during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

Credit: Olivier Matthys

Credit: Olivier Matthys

The car of Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico is lifted onto a flatbed after he crashed on his way to the grid during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)
Caption
The car of Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico is lifted onto a flatbed after he crashed on his way to the grid during the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

Credit: Olivier Matthys

Credit: Olivier Matthys

In Other News
1
Ex-UK Marine leaves Kabul with dogs, cats but no local staff
2
Taliban: US airstrike hits suicide bomber targeting airport
3
Official: Missile, drone attack on Yemeni air base kills 30
4
Biden paying respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan
5
The Latest: Police: Rocket hits house in Kabul, kills child
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top