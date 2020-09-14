Stars reunite for 'Princess Bride' Democratic fundraiser

The Princess Bride event came together after a staff member for the Wisconsin Democratic Party approached a friend who was a childhood friend of Cary Elwes, who played the hero Westley in the film. He bit at the idea of a reunion to benefit Democrats.

Director Rob Reiner, who took on the role of the grandfather for the reading, joked Sunday that everyone who was “not dead” jumped on the idea.

That included Robin Wright, Christopher Guest, Chris Sarandon, Mandy Patinkin, Wallace Shawn, Billy Crystal and Carol Kane. They were joined by guest stars including Gad, who took on the role of Fezzik first played by Andre the Giant.

Crystal decorated his back drop with props from the film and wore the same hat he did when playing the character Miracle Max. Patinkin, who played Inigo Montoya, had the original sword he used in the film as well. Others appeared to be broadcasting from their homes.

While there were some technical glitches, and a delayed start, the cast clearly enjoyed recreating the film, with Wright often breaking out into laughter at her co-stars' lines. Shawn, who repeatedly utters “Inconceivable!” throughout the film, faithfully recreated that line and others with gusto.

Trump's campaign was unmoved by the fundraiser.

“Unlike the movie, we know what inconceivable means, and a Biden victory in Wisconsin is simply inconceivable," said Trump's spokeswoman Anna Kelly.

Some of the film's lines took on new meaning in the midst of the coronavirus. Elwes, who wears a mask in the film, is asked why he has on the face covering:

“It’s just they’re terribly comfortable," he said. "I think everyone will be wearing them in the future.”

___ This story has been corrected to show that the Wisconsin Democratic Party staff member is friends with someone who was a childhood friend of Elwes, not that the Democratic staffer is Elwes' friend.