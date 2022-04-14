Stars on Ice back after pandemic with Olympic, world champs

Adds Frazier: “I don’t think it will be something I will be used to even by the last show we do in the states. I'm very humbled to receive that kind of introduction.”

Also in the cast are Beijing bronze medalists Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue, who are retiring from competition; their long-time ice dance teammates and rivals, current world bronze winners Madison Chock and Evan Bates; U.S. women's champions Mariah Bell, Karen Chen, Alysa Liu (now retired), and Mirai Nagasu; and men's world bronze winner Vincent Zhou.

With no pressure to earn marks, the skaters let loose. So when Chen performs a reimagined version of his “Rocketman” short program, there's an extra measure of fun added to the athleticism and artistry.

Chen, who also will skate to “Space Song” by Beach House in another solo routine, chuckles when asked if Elton John reached out after the Olympic triumph.

“He sent out a tweet after the competition, which was real sweet,” Chen says. "I personally did not even imagine he knows who I am.

“It is definitely one of the more meaningful programs I have skated. Earlier this season I was not planning to skate to it. After picking it up again, it definitely felt like the right fit. I'm glad I had the opportunity to bring it back and it was the vehicle that helped me.”

Perhaps the most entertaining and memorable show programs are the group numbers. Chen, for example, will skate in all four of them, to music by AC/DC, The Weeknd, Jon Batiste and, naturally, Elton John.

Knierim and Frazier, who will perform to “Fix You” by Coldplay, which they used at the Olympics and worlds, then “Tore My Heart” by OONA. They are particularly eager to do the group routines, too.

“The group numbers, we were working endlessly on them with the cast, and they are high energy and have great song choices, and the costumes are phenomenal,” says Knierim, not giving away what those outfits might be. “We have a pretty wide range of costumes for the finale -- all of the skaters wear something very unique and custom made for themselves. It is very much a costume, like a piece of art.”

To Frazier, just being a part of a touring ice show with fans in the stands after two years of idleness is very special.

“Even without the pandemic, it is just an honor to be invited to these shows,” he says. “Being able to tour in shows and skating in front of a live audience, and with COVID seeming to be getting better, that's an incredible experience. This has been very humbling. We are having the time of our lives.”

Caption Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, of the U.S, shows their gold medals during the victory ceremony pairs at the Figure Skating World Championships in Montpellier, south of France, Thursday, March 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco Caption Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier, of the U.S, shows their gold medals during the victory ceremony pairs at the Figure Skating World Championships in Montpellier, south of France, Thursday, March 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco

