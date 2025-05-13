Stars' Miro Heiskanen activated from IR, could return in Game 4 after missing 42 games

DALLAS (AP) — Defenseman Miro Heiskanen was activated from long-term injured reserve Tuesday, meaning he could return to the Dallas Stars lineup for the first time in 3 1/2 months when they play Game 4 of their second-round NHL playoff series against Winnipeg.

Stars coach Pete DeBoer said earlier Tuesday that he anticipated Heiskanen would play that night's game if all went well coming out of the optional morning skate.

Heiskanen missed the last 32 regular-season games and the first 10 playoff games. He injured his left knee against Vegas on Jan. 28 when taking a big hit from Golden Knights captain Mark Stone, and had surgery in February.