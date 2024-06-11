Nation & World News

Stars' Jim Nill selected NHL General Manager of the Year

Jim Nill of the Dallas Stars has won the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award
FILE - Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill speaks to reporters during a news conference at the NHL hockey team's practice facility in Frisco, Texas, June 8, 2023. Ken Holland and Nill were teammates in junior hockey nearly a half-century ago with big aspirations as players. Their names are together on the Stanley Cup four times, not as players but rather for their front-office roles with the Red Wings during Detroit's run of championships from 1997-2008. Now they are general managers of opposing teams in the Western Conference finals, old friends both hoping to get to another Stanley Cup. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill speaks to reporters during a news conference at the NHL hockey team's practice facility in Frisco, Texas, June 8, 2023. Ken Holland and Nill were teammates in junior hockey nearly a half-century ago with big aspirations as players. Their names are together on the Stanley Cup four times, not as players but rather for their front-office roles with the Red Wings during Detroit's run of championships from 1997-2008. Now they are general managers of opposing teams in the Western Conference finals, old friends both hoping to get to another Stanley Cup. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
16 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Jim Nill of the Dallas Stars won the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award, the NHL announced Monday night.

Nill was the top choice of 17 of 42 voters to run away with the honors. Vancouver’s Patrik Allvin was second and Florida’s Bill Zito third after building a team that has reached the Stanley Cup Final two years in a row.

GM of the year is the only award voted on during the playoffs, with the first two rounds considered. The Stars reached the Western Conference final for a second consecutive season before losing to Edmonton in six games.

Nill among other moves acquired defenseman Chris Tanev at the trade deadline without giving up a first-round pick or the organization's top prospect. The respected talent evaluator has four Cup rings from his tenure with the Detroit Red Wings.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

BREAKING UPDATE
Young Thug’s lawyer held in contempt, ordered to spend 10 weekends in jail40m ago

Credit: Ben Gray

MARTA says it won’t postpone Five Points construction despite mayor's plea
2h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

Georgia Tech legend Homer Rice dies at age 97
1h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Fulton judge say he’ll continue work on Trump case during Willis appeal
1h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Fulton judge say he’ll continue work on Trump case during Willis appeal
1h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Review: Harassment claims against leading state Dem ‘cannot be substantiated’
The Latest

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
UN endorses US-backed cease-fire plan as Blinken holds talks on Gaza
8m ago
Jurors in Hunter Biden’s gun trial begin deliberating whether he’s guilty of federal...
14m ago
New York selects Princeton, Canadian national team forward Sarah Fillier with 1st pick in...
33m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: Here’s where we say, ‘Don’t give up on the Braves just yet’
It'll be only SEC and ACC at College World Series
June runoff elections: Information, including early voting for June 18 runoffs