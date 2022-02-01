Starbucks' strong US holiday season offset by China slump

In October, the company said it was raising workers' pay to ensure a steady workforce amid labor shortages. The company said all of its U.S. workers will earn at least $15 — and up to $23 — per hour by this summer. Workers can also get a $200 recruitment bonus to help attract new employees.

But the announcement didn't pacify some workers, who are calling for more say in the way the company's stores are run. Two Starbucks stores in Buffalo, New York, recently became the first Starbucks stores to unionize in decades, setting off a wave of union activity at other stores across the country. As of this week, 54 stores in 19 states have filed for union elections, according to Workers United, the union organizing the effort.

The company reported adjusted earnings of 72 cents per share, lower than the 80 cents analysts were forecasting.

Starbucks shares fell 5% in after-hours trading.