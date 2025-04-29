Starbucks says turnaround is on track, but quarterly earnings and sales fall short

Starbucks' sales are on the upswing again, with the company reporting its first quarterly sales increase in more than a year in the January-March period.

But the coffee giant said Tuesday that its turnaround effort is far from complete, and its fiscal second quarter also saw lagging store traffic and lower-than-expected earnings.

“Some of the investments we’re making now will take some time to create material returns. And some elements of our plan will move faster than others,” Starbucks Chairman and CEO Brian Niccol said in a video message to employees. “We have a lot of work ahead, but we are on the right track and moving quickly.”