BreakingNews
Trump charged by Justice Department for efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss

Starbucks reports record quarterly revenue as China sales boom

Starbucks reported record revenue in its fiscal third quarter as sales in China roared back to life
National & World News
By DEE-ANN DURBIN – Associated Press
Updated 38 minutes ago
X

Starbucks reported record revenue in its fiscal third quarter as its China business roared back to life.

Same-store sales — or sales at stores open at least a year — jumped 46% in China, reversing last year’s declines due to COVID infections.

Still, the company’s results were mixed for the 13 weeks ending July 2. While its earnings surpassed Wall Street’s forecast, its sales were lower than expected.

Starbucks shares were down 1% in after-market trading Tuesday.

The Seattle-based coffee giant said its revenue rose 12% to $9.2 billion in the quarter. Analysts had expected revenue of $9.3 billion, according to FactSet.

Starbucks’ overall same-store sales increase of 10% was also lower than Wall Street’s forecast of 11%.

North American same-store sales rose 7% for the quarter. That was largely due to higher prices and customers ordering more items per visit; customer traffic was up just 1%.

Starbucks said its net income rose 25% to $1.1 billion, or 99 cents per share. Excluding restructuring costs, the company earned $1 per share. That was higher than the 95 cents analysts forecast.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

BREAKING: Ex-Democratic state lawmakers subpoenaed in Trump probe37m ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Fulton sheriff says he’s ready for possible Trump indictment
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Metro Atlanta districts focus on staffing ahead of first day
1h ago

Credit: Ryon Horne / Ryon.Horne@ajc.com

50 Years of Hip-Hop: T.I., Goodie Mob to headline free Atlanta concert
1h ago

Credit: Ryon Horne / Ryon.Horne@ajc.com

50 Years of Hip-Hop: T.I., Goodie Mob to headline free Atlanta concert
1h ago

Credit: Source: PS

Private terminal for the wealthy to open Sept. 6 at Hartsfield-Jackson
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Trump indicted for his efforts to overturn 2020 presidential election results. Follow...
10m ago
An accomplice to convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh's financial misdeeds gets seven years...
13m ago
Super Bowl winner Bruce Collie's daughter is among 4 killed in Wisconsin aircraft crashes
15m ago
Featured

What’s an Indictment? Here’s what to know
August is National Black Business Month. Here’s what you should know
3h ago
New scores: How’d your school do on the 2023 Georgia Milestones tests?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top