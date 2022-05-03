Starbucks reports record Q2 sales as costs climb

The Seattle coffee company __ which welcomed back former CEO Howard Schultz last month as its interim leader __ said revenue rose 15% to a record $7.6 billion in its 13-week quarter, which ended April 3. That was in line with Wall Street’s estimates, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

But net earnings rose just 2% to $674 million. Starbucks’ adjusted earnings of 59 cents per share fell short of analysts’ forecast of 60 cents.