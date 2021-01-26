Starbucks' recovery, solid in China, still slow in US

Starbucks said its business in China, its second-largest market after the U.S., has fully recovered, with same-store sales up 5% in the first quarter. Starbucks said it’s seeing fewer customers in China, but they’re spending more when they visit.

But in the U.S., same-store sales were down 5% for the quarter despite the holiday drinks that usually draw customers. Store closures and reduced store hours hurt traffic, as did a surge in coronavirus cases.

Still, Starbucks said it's confident U.S. same-store sales will rise between 5% and 10% in its fiscal second quarter as the pandemic's impact continues to fade.