Breaking: TRAFFIC ALERT | Vice President Kamala Harris lands in Atlanta; motorcade to affect traffic
Nation & World News

Starbucks quarterly revenue falls on weak traffic in US and China

Starbucks’ revenue fell 1% in the April-June period as customer traffic weakened in the U.S. and China
FILE - A sign at a Starbucks is displayed in Philadelphia, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Starbucks reports earnings on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A sign at a Starbucks is displayed in Philadelphia, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Starbucks reports earnings on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By DEE-ANN DURBIN – Associated Press
Updated 37 minutes ago

Starbucks’ revenue fell 1% in the April-June period as customer traffic weakened in the U.S. and China.

The Seattle coffee giant on Tuesday reported revenue of $9.1 billion for its fiscal third quarter. That was lower than the $9.2 billion Wall Street anticipated, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Starbucks said global same-store sales – or sales at locations open at least a year – fell 3%. Analysts had expected a 2.7% drop.

In China, where Starbucks is feeling pressure from lower-priced rivals, same-store sales plunged 14%. Chinese customers visited less often and spent less per visit, Starbucks said.

In the U.S., same-store sales fell 2%. Starbucks said higher spending per visit helped offset a slowdown in traffic. But the company pointed out some positive signs, including a 7% increase in U.S. loyalty members during the quarter.

Starbucks said its net income fell 7.6% to $1.05 billion, or 93 cents per share. That was in line with analysts' forecasts.

Starbucks isn't the only chain seeing a slowdown in purchases by inflation-weary consumers.

McDonald's said earlier this week that its same-store sales fell 1% in the April-June period, the first decline since the final quarter of 2020. McDonald's also noted weakness in China as well as the U.S.

Starbucks shares rose 1% in after-hours trading Tuesday.

Editors' Picks
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

McDonald's same-store sales fall for 1st time since 2020 as tapped-out customers hold on...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Big Tech weakness holds back Wall Street even as most stocks rise32m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Visa's fiscal third-quarter profits rise 9% as payments become increasingly digital
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

JetBlue posts a surprise Q2 profit and will delay new planes to cut costs and rebuild the...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Donald Trump says Kamala Harris, who's married to a Jewish man, 'doesn't like Jewish...11m ago
Simone Biles and Team USA earn 'redemption' by powering to Olympic gold in women's...13m ago
Kaylee McKeown still rules the Olympic backstroke, beating Regan Smith in women's 100...13m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Emory researcher sees promise in new treatment for common skin cancer
Updated: Outpouring of grief for Nelons from gospel music community, church members
Infant mortality rate up in Georgia as health officials try new approaches