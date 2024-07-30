Starbucks quarterly revenue falls on weak traffic in US and China

Starbucks’ revenue fell 1% in the April-June period as customer traffic weakened in the U.S. and China.

The Seattle coffee giant on Tuesday reported revenue of $9.1 billion for its fiscal third quarter. That was lower than the $9.2 billion Wall Street anticipated, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Starbucks said global same-store sales – or sales at locations open at least a year – fell 3%. Analysts had expected a 2.7% drop.