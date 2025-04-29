Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Starbucks' new drive-thru in Texas is the coffee giant's first 3D printed store in the US

The newest pour from Starbucks is a 3D printed store that’s set to open this week in Texas
A view of the exterior shows a 3D printed Starbucks building Monday, April 28, 2025, in Brownsville, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Gonzalez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A view of the exterior shows a 3D printed Starbucks building Monday, April 28, 2025, in Brownsville, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Gonzalez)
By JAMIE STENGLE – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago

There's a new pour from Starbucks: Its first 3D printed store in the U.S.

The Seattle-based coffee giant with more than 17,000 locations nationwide has never had a store quite like the one opening this week in the Texas city of Brownsville, along the U.S.-Mexico border, where a computer-controlled robotic arm did much of the work by pouring one layer of concrete atop another.

The location — which is drive-thru only — is set to open Friday and makes Starbucks one of the nation's few big retailers that have tinkered with 3D printing for commercial construction. Builders have mostly used the technology in residential construction as they look to innovate to tackle an affordable housing crisis.

Starbucks isn't saying whether more stores like it are on the horizon or why the company chose Brownsville, which has about 190,000 residents and at least four other locations in the area. At first glance, the compact rectangular building with the Starbucks logo looks like any other, but a close look reveals ridged walls that resemble stacked tubes.

Construction experts say the store is an example of an industry figuring out ways to use the technology.

“It’s early days yet,” said James Rose, director of the Institute for Smart Structures at the University of Tennessee. “I’m happy to see people doing all of these different things with it, and I think at some point we’ll figure out what its best use is. But right now I think you’re going to see lots of experimentation, and I think that’s a good thing.”

The shop is on a busy thoroughfare where Faviola Maldonado was among those who watched the construction gradually take shape.

“It was just different,” said Maldonado, who operated a jewelry store next door before recently moving. “It was super high technology.”

Starbucks confirmed this is its first 3D printed store in the U.S. but declined an interview request.

Andrew McCoy, associate director of research and innovation at the Myers-Lawson School of Construction at Virginia Tech, called the new store “leading edge.”

In general, construction using 3D technology still costs more than traditional wood framing, McCoy said. But, he said, it helps address a labor shortage and can be a way to get something built faster. He expects it will eventually become more cost competitive.

“You are starting to see the technology is getting faster, smaller," McCoy said. "It’s getting easier to use.”

An aerial view shows a 3D printed Starbucks building Monday, April 28, 2025, in Brownsville, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Gonzalez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A construction worker adjusts a speaker at a 3D printed Starbucks building Monday, April 28, 2025, in Brownsville, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Gonzalez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A view of the exterior shows a 3D printed Starbucks building Monday, April 28, 2025, in Brownsville, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Gonzalez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A general view shows a 3D printed Starbucks building Monday, April 28, 2025, in Brownsville, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Gonzalez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A general view shows a 3D printed Starbucks building Monday, April 28, 2025, in Brownsville, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Gonzalez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A view of the exterior shows a 3D printed Starbucks building Monday, April 28, 2025, in Brownsville, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Gonzalez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An aerial view shows a 3D printed Starbucks building Monday, April 28, 2025, in Brownsville, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Gonzalez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A view of the exterior shows a 3D printed Starbucks building Monday, April 28, 2025, in Brownsville, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Gonzalez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A view of the exterior shows a 3D printed Starbucks building Monday, April 28, 2025, in Brownsville, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Gonzalez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

An aerial view shows a 3D printed Starbucks building Monday, April 28, 2025, in Brownsville, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Gonzalez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A view of the exterior shows a 3D printed Starbucks building Monday, April 28, 2025, in Brownsville, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Gonzalez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A view of the exterior shows a 3D printed Starbucks building Monday, April 28, 2025, in Brownsville, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Gonzalez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A view of the exterior shows a 3D printed Starbucks building Monday, April 28, 2025, in Brownsville, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Gonzalez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

ajc.com
GROWTH AT A PRICE

Atlanta’s data center market isn’t just growing fast. It’s unprecedented

The Atlanta region emerged as the country’s top data center market for leasing activity in 2024, dethroning Northern Virginia for the first time.

Beltline advances affordable housing plan for 31 acres in Bankhead

Atlanta Beltline officials are looking for proposals to build affordable single-family housing in Bankhead.

Atlanta advances the Stitch project for park capping Downtown Connector

A 14-acre green space will cover three-quarters of a mile of the Downtown Connector between Ted Turner Drive and Piedmont Avenue.

The Latest

William Fong poses for photos in San Francisco, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Credit: AP

Asian American veterans share emotional stories 50 years after Vietnam War

6m ago

At least 10 dead in Syria after sectarian clashes in Druze suburb of Damascus

8m ago

PSG leads Arsenal 1-0 at halftime in Champions League semifinals

9m ago

Featured

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum, accompanied by Atlanta Fire Chief Roderick Smith, provided an update to the press during a media tour at the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. They discussed the new Simulation Center, which will enable officers to train for various crime scenarios, including domestic disputes, commercial robberies, and kidnappings. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez/AJC

After protests, lawsuits, and millions spent, Atlanta training center opens today

The state-of-the-art center became a flashpoint for activists, who formed a movement called “Stop Cop City.” One protester was shot by police and dozens more face charges.

A beloved Southern condiment is sandwiched between regions

Ownership of Duke’s Real Mayonnaise hasn’t been so stable lately. The most recent sale was in February to Northern-based private equity firm Advent International.

Antisemitic party invite raises uproar at Savannah college

Jewish students at the Savannah College of Art and Design were shocked when they saw what appeared to be an antisemitic party invitation on social media.