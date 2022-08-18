ajc logo
Starbucks must reinstate fired workers, federal judge rules

FILE - A group of fired Starbucks employees celebrate the result of a vote to unionize one of the coffee company's locations on June 7, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. In a decision issued on Thursday, Aug. 18, a federal judge ordered Starbucks to reinstate seven employees in Memphis who were fired earlier this year after leading an effort to unionize their store. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz, File)

FILE - A group of fired Starbucks employees celebrate the result of a vote to unionize one of the coffee company's locations on June 7, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. In a decision issued on Thursday, Aug. 18, a federal judge ordered Starbucks to reinstate seven employees in Memphis who were fired earlier this year after leading an effort to unionize their store. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz, File)

By DEE-ANN DURBIN, Associated Press
16 minutes ago
A federal judge is ordering Starbucks to reinstate seven employees in Memphis, Tennessee, who were fired earlier this year after leading an effort to unionize their store

A federal judge is ordering Starbucks to reinstate seven employees in Memphis who were fired earlier this year after leading an effort to unionize their store.

In a decision issued Thursday, U.S. District Judge Sheryl Lipman agreed with the National Labor Relations Board, which had asked the court to intervene in May.

Lipman’s decision requires Starbucks to offer to reinstate the employees within five days. Starbucks will also be required to post the court order in the Memphis store.

The case has been among the most closely watched in the unionization effort at Starbucks, which began late last year. Since then, more than 220 U.S. Starbucks stores — including the Memphis store — have voted to unionize. Starbucks opposes the unionization effort.

Starbucks fired the seven employees in early February, citing safety. The Seattle coffee giant said the employees violated company policy by reopening a store after closing time and inviting non-employees — including a television crew — to come inside and move throughout the store.

The NLRB had begun administrative proceedings against Starbucks, saying the company was unlawfully interfering in workers’ right to organize. But those proceedings can take so long that the NLRB asked the federal court for an immediate injunction requiring Starbucks to reinstate the workers.

“Today’s federal court decision ordering Starbucks to reinstate the seven unlawfully fired Starbucks workers in Memphis is a crucial step in ensuring that these workers, and all Starbucks workers, can freely exercise their right to join together to improve their working conditions and form a union,” the labor board’s General Counsel Jennifer Abruzzo said in a statement. “Starbucks, and other employers, should take note that the NLRB will continue to vigorously protect workers’ right to organize without interference from their employer.”

A message seeking comment from Starbucks was left by The Associated Press.

