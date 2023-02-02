Starbucks misses sales, revenue estimates as China falters

Schultz also noted the unprecedented situation in China, where same-store sales dropped 28%. The company expects that to turn around as China ends its zero-COVID policy; as of this week, all of Starbucks' stores in China are open without restrictions for the first time since March 2020.

Starbucks said its net income rose 5% to $855 million, or 74 cents per share. That was also lower than the 77 cents analysts had forecast.

Starbucks has been spending heavily in an effort to make its U.S. stores more efficient. The company plans to invest $450 million this year in store improvements, including new workstations that make it simpler to assemble drinks. Employees have been struggling with rising demand for customizable cold drinks in store kitchens designed for simpler hot drinks.

The store revamp is also an attempt to boost employee morale as Starbucks tries to head off a growing unionization movement. At least 274 of Starbucks' 9,000 company-owned U.S. stores have voted to unionize since 2021.

Starbucks shares fell more than 3% in after-market trading.