Starbucks discontinues olive oil drinks in a push to simplify its menu

Starbucks is discontinuing its Oleato olive-oil infused beverages at most locations, part of an effort to streamline the chain's menu.

The Seattle-based company confirmed the change Wednesday ahead of the release of its fiscal fourth quarter earnings. Later Wednesday, Starbucks' new Chairman and CEO Brian Niccol was scheduled to hold his first conference call with investors since he joined the company last month.

Starbucks said it will no longer offer Oleato drinks beginning in early November at most stores. They will be available at some locations in Italy, Japan and China.