BreakingNews
Judge: Graham must testify before Fulton grand jury
ajc logo
X

Starbucks asks labor board to halt union votes temporarily

FILE — Pro-union pins sit on a table during a watch party for Starbucks' employees union election, Dec. 9, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. Starbucks is asking the National Labor Relations Board to temporarily suspend all union elections at its U.S. stores in response to allegations of improper coordination between regional NLRB officials and the union. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE — Pro-union pins sit on a table during a watch party for Starbucks' employees union election, Dec. 9, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. Starbucks is asking the National Labor Relations Board to temporarily suspend all union elections at its U.S. stores in response to allegations of improper coordination between regional NLRB officials and the union. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)

National & World News
By DEE-ANN DURBIN, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Starbucks is asking the National Labor Relations Board to suspend all union elections at its U.S. stores in response to allegations of improper coordination between regional NLRB officials and the union

Starbucks is asking the National Labor Relations Board to temporarily suspend all union elections at its U.S. stores in response to allegations of improper coordination between regional NLRB officials and the union.

In a letter sent Monday to the NLRB, Starbucks said an unnamed government official told the company about numerous issues in the NLRB’s St. Louis office while it was overseeing an election at a Starbucks store in Overland Park, Kansas, earlier this spring.

The Seattle coffee giant alleges that the regional office made special arrangements for pro-union workers to vote in person at its office, even though the store election was supposed to be handled by mail-in ballot.

Starbucks said regional officials also disclosed confidential information to the union, including which ballots had arrived in the mail to be counted.

Email messages seeking comment were left Monday with the NLRB and Starbucks Workers United, the group seeking to unionize U.S. Starbucks stores. The union said it was preparing a response.

Workers at the Overland Park store voted 6-1 to unionize in April, but seven additional ballots were the subject of challenges from Starbucks or the union. A hearing on those challenges is scheduled for Tuesday but in the letter, Starbucks asked that hearing to be delayed.

More than 220 U.S. Starbucks stores have voted to unionize since late last year. The company opposes the unionization effort.

Starbucks said there is evidence of misconduct in other regions as well. The company wants the NLRB to thoroughly investigate other Starbucks union elections and make public a report on its findings. The company said the board should also implement safeguards to prevent regional officials from coordinating with one party or another.

Starbucks also asked the NLRB to issue an order requiring all pending and future elections to be conducted in person with observers from both sides.

“If the NLRB does not respond by investigating and remedying these types of actions, we do not see how the board can represent itself as a neutral agency," the company said in the letter.

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - A Starbucks location is seen Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Havertown, Pa. Starbucks is asking the National Labor Relations Board to temporarily suspend all union elections at its U.S. stores in response to allegations of improper coordination between regional NLRB officials and the union. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Credit: Matt Rourke

FILE - A Starbucks location is seen Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Havertown, Pa. Starbucks is asking the National Labor Relations Board to temporarily suspend all union elections at its U.S. stores in response to allegations of improper coordination between regional NLRB officials and the union. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - A Starbucks location is seen Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Havertown, Pa. Starbucks is asking the National Labor Relations Board to temporarily suspend all union elections at its U.S. stores in response to allegations of improper coordination between regional NLRB officials and the union. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Credit: Matt Rourke

Credit: Matt Rourke

Editors' Picks
Gigantic data center campus planned for 615-acre site south of Atlanta3h ago
End of universal free lunch at Georgia schools means sign-ups, pressure
4h ago
Former CBS46 anchor Ben Swann back to working for Russian-backed media organization
3h ago
Judge: Graham must testify before Fulton grand jury
53m ago
Judge: Graham must testify before Fulton grand jury
53m ago
Gridlock Guy: Airborne insight on the I-285/Ga. 400 changes
The Latest
Britain says monkeypox outbreak "shows signs of slowing"
12m ago
So-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law confuses some Florida schools
17m ago
Rock icon Melissa Etheridge announces solo off-Broadway show
26m ago
Featured
FILE - A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on May 24, 2022. The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, that several of the denomination's major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer, File)

Credit: Holly Meyer

Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top