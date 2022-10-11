BreakingNews
Braves can’t complete comeback in Game 1 loss to Phillies
ajc logo
X

Star witness testifies at California sheriff's civil trial

National & World News
1 hour ago
A former manager for a Silicon Valley security business has testified at a sheriff’s civil corruption trial that he and the company’s CEO agreed to provide political donations in exchange for concealed-weapons permits

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A former manager for a Silicon Valley security business testified at a sheriff's civil corruption trial that he and the company's CEO agreed to provide political donations in exchange for concealed-weapons permits.

Martin Nielsen, who implicated a Santa Clara County sheriff’s captain and others in the alleged bribery scheme, testified publicly for the first time Monday at Sheriff Laurie Smith’s trial.

He detailed how he was tasked with finding a way to get concealed-carry permits for AS Solutions security agents who were assigned to high-profile clients, the Mercury News reported. The effort followed a 2018 shooting at the YouTube campus in San Bruno in which a woman wounded three people before killing herself.

The now-defunct security company's high-profile clients included Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Nielsen testified that he and AS Solution’s then-head Christian West agreed to financially support Smith’s 2018 reelection bid in exchange for the permits for security agents assigned to protect executives for the company then known as Facebook.

The unusual case against Smith is a civil process to seek removal of an elected official. Smith has not been directly implicated in the two criminal indictments that ensnared her undersheriff and a captain.

She announced in March she wasn’t running for reelection. Her term ends in January, but a guilty verdict would prompt her removal from office early.

Nielsen, testifying under a grant of immunity from criminal prosecution, said he and West arranged to donate a large sum to an independent expenditure committee backing Smith’s reelection.

“Did you come away with the understanding you would get 10 to 15 permits?” prosecutor Gabriel Markoff asked.

“Yes,” Nielsen replied.

Smith was her agency’s sole signatory for the gun licenses. Under questioning from Smith’s attorney, Allen Ruby, Nielsen affirmed that his only interaction with the sheriff was a 30-second meet-and-greet at a fundraiser during the period he was working with a sheriff's captain to get the gun permits.

Nielson did not state the precise donation amount in his testimony because San Mateo County Superior Court Judge Nancy Fineman had limited what details Nielsen could give in front of the jury.

However, in past testimony, Nielsen said $90,000 was the agreed amount, though only $45,000 was ever donated. The other half was scuttled after the bribery and corruption probe got underway in 2019.

Nielsen also testified that he was unilaterally exempted by a sheriff’s captain from having to qualify under a legally required firearms proficiency test, and was instructed to obscure their association with the security company to avoid negative optics.

“They could not all be AS Solution,” he said. “Something about the fact it was a security company and it didn’t look good.”

Nielsen, West and a third AS Solution manager avoided indictment after cooperating with investigators in exchange for guilty pleas to lesser misdemeanor conspiracy and fraud-related charges. All three have a sentencing hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Updates on Georgia Tech’s search for next athletic director4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Comedian Eric Andre sues Clayton County over airport stop
2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Investigation finds flaws in principal hiring process for APS school
2h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Cops: Man dies after being shot, crashing on I-285 in DeKalb
41m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Cops: Man dies after being shot, crashing on I-285 in DeKalb
41m ago

Credit: Mary Altaffer / AP

The Jolt: Marjorie Taylor Greene positioned for power in next Congress
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: Salvatore di Nolfe

Weather chief: Ukraine war may be 'blessing' for climate
15m ago
Spain blanks US; Americans hadn't lost 2 straight since '17
17m ago
NASCAR fines Stewart-Haas Racing $200K for race manipulation
30m ago
Featured

Preview AJC’s Fall 2022 Dining Guide: Food Halls
7h ago
Twenty years ago today, Jimmy Carter won Nobel Peace Prize
Monday commute with I-285 lane closures a breeze - it won’t last
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top