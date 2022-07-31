'Star Trek' alums, more react to death of Nichelle Nichols

"Before we understood how much #RepresentationMatters #NichelleNichols modeled it for us. With her very presence & her grace she shone a light on who we as people of color are & inspired us to reach for our potential. Rest well glittering diamond in the sky." Wilson Cruz, "Star Trek: Discovery" actor, on Twitter.

"Many actors become stars, but few stars can move a nation. Nichelle Nichols showed us the extraordinary power of Black women and paved the way for a better future for all women in media. Thank you, Nichelle. We will miss you." Lynda Carter, "Wonder Woman" star, on Twitter.

"One of my most treasured photos - Godspeed to Nichelle Nichols, champion, warrior and tremendous actor. Her kindness and bravery lit the path for many. May she forever dwell among the stars." Stacey Abrams, politician, on Twitter.

"Nichelle Nichols told us that we belonged in outer space. We are limitless. The heavens have gained an Uhura today." Colman Domingo, actor, on Twitter.

"My love for the original Star Trek is profound. Nichelle Nichols was a ground-breaker and a glorious ambassador for her show, her role and science all her life. And a truly lovely person. May she have a wonderful adventure to the final frontier." Jason Alexander, actor, on Twitter.