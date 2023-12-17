Star Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill will miss Sunday's game against the Jets with an ankle injury

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins will be without star receiver Tyreek Hill when they face the New York Jets on Sunday.

Hill had been listed as questionable with an ankle injury and did not practice this week after he landed awkwardly on his left ankle while being tackled against the Tennessee Titans.

He went down briefly and grabbed at his left leg. He began limping off the field, then ran off. Hill stood on the sideline with his helmet in his hand as the second quarter started and did not return until there were about six minutes left in the third quarter.