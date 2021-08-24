Stanton, Yankees win 10th straight, cool off Braves 5-1

The Yankees' bullpen took it from there. Jonathan Loaisiga pitched two scoreless innings, striking out four. Wandy Peralta worked around a couple of hits in the eighth and Aroldis Chapman finished off Atlanta with a 1-2-3 ninth.

In the second, Stanton put the Yankees ahead with his 21st homer — going the opposite way with a 387-foot shot into the Chop House restaurant in right.

The Braves tied it in the bottom half with a long ball of their own. Swanson launched a 408-foot drive into the Atlanta bullpen for his 25th homer of the season.

New York went ahead for good in the sixth, taking advantage of Ynoa's only spurt of wildness.

After plunking DJ LeMahieu with a pitch, Ynoa retired the next two hitters before issuing his only walk of the night to Joey Gallo.

Stanton made the Atlanta pitcher pay, lining a one-hop double off the wall in left to bring home both runners.

Ynoa turned in another strong start in his second appearance since an extended stint on the injured list after hurting his right hand punching a wall in frustration. He allowed four hits, three runs and struck out nine over six innings.

Montgomery was backed up by a couple of stellar defensive plays, including a diving catch by Gallo down the left-field line to rob Guillermo Heredia of a hit in the second.

The game was played in a playoff-like atmosphere, with a near-sellout crowd of 39,176 in Atlanta and plenty of Yankees fans to spice things up.

It marked the first matchup between two teams this hot since Sept. 7, 1901, when the Pittsburgh Pirates took a 10-game winning streak into their contest against the Philadelphia Phillies, who had won nine in a row.

The Phillies won 4-1 for their 10th straight victory, but Pittsburgh went on to capture the NL pennant. The first World Series would not be held for two more years.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: Former closer Zack Britton sustained another injury setback. The left-hander went on the 10-day injured list with a strained left elbow. Manager Aaron Boone said the team will evaluate Britton's condition over the next few days to determine the best course of action. ... Still bothered by a strained left wrist, INF/OF Miguel Andújar was shifted to the 60-day injured list and won't be eligible to return until Sept. 5. He had to shut down an injury rehab assignment because of lingering pain. Boone is hopeful that Andújar can begin another rehab assignment by the end of the week.

Braves: C Travis d'Arnaud missed his third straight game since going on the paternity list to await the birth of his child. He was again replaced by rookie William Contreras.

UP NEXT

Yankees: LHP Andrew Heaney (8-8, 5.51 ERA) goes in the finale of the two-game series Tuesday night, making his fifth start for New York since being acquired from the Los Angeles Angels. He is 2-1 with a 6.55 ERA for his new team.

Braves: RHP Charlie Morton (12-4, 3.47) tries for his third straight win. He is 4-2 with a 3.59 ERA in 11 career starts against the Yankees. Morton has lasted at least six innings in seven of his last eight starts.

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963

Caption New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton, left, drives in a two runs with a double as Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras, right, looks on during the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Caption Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson hits a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees. Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Caption New York Yankees' Joey Gallo (13) scores ahead of a throw to Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras on a two-run double by Giancarlo Stanton in the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Caption Adam Duvall greets shortstop Dansby Swanson after Swanson's home run in the second inning. Credit: Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com Credit: Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Caption New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery works in the first during a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Caption An Atlanta Braves fan and a New York Yankees fan, who apparently married twin men who support different teams, cheer for their side during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Caption Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, left, and New York Yankees' Aaron Judge laugh at first base after Judge hit a single during the first inning of a baseball game Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Credit: Curtis Compton Credit: Curtis Compton

Caption Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Huascar Ynoa works against the against the New York Yankees during a baseball game Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore