Stanley Cup Final shows value of hitting on top draft picks

A handful of 2022 top prospects saw that talent up close Saturday at Colorado's morning skate and were slated to watch Game 2 against Tampa Bay. Shane Wright, the front-runner to be Montreal's choice with the No. 1 pick, said a quick hello to MacKinnon.

But in the long run, Wright wants to be in his skates on this stage with the Canadiens or whoever winds up taking him.

“That’s what you work for your entire life,” Wright said. “It was definitely inspiring to see those guys here, see how hard they worked and see what it takes to make it at this level here.”

It took plenty of things going right along the way, but drafting well is the key for almost all winning franchises. Stamkos was the obvious choice for the Lightning, who got Hedman after John Tavares went first in ’09 to the New York Islanders, and the Avalanche were fortunate Makar fell to them eight years later.

Sakic and his staff faced a major question five years ago when MacKinnon, American defenseman Seth Jones and Finnish center Aleksander Barkov were the options for the top pick. Many considered Jones the best option for the rebuilding Avalanche, but they decided well before draft day that MacKinnon was their guy.

“Those top three player have all had great careers, but he was the one game-changer that could really entertain fans, as well,” Sakic said. “We are extremely fortunate we have Nathan on our team.”

Wright understands it’s a process. The Canadiens, New Jersey Devils or wherever he lands probably won’t be in the Stanley Cup Final right away, but he's ready to take that ride.

’The draft really impacts the structure of a team and the trajectory of a team and where they want to go,” he said. “Tampa and Colorado both had first overall picks a number of years back and now they’re finally contenders. Well, Tampa the last couple years, but Colorado more so this year is now a contender — one of the best teams in the league.

"Definitely it takes a couple years to build those draft picks up and draft the right pieces and get the right pieces in place, but it’s definitely cool to see, for sure.”

