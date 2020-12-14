Stanford women stay No. 1 in AP Top 25; top 11 unchanged

Arizona remained in sixth place with Oregon moving into a tie with Baylor for seventh. The Ducks routed rival Oregon State, which lost both its games this week to fall six spots to No. 21. Kentucky was ninth and Texas A&M 10th.

ON PAUSE

Second-ranked Louisville, which garnered two first-place votes, was put on pause this week after there was a positive COVID-19 test in the program. The Cardinals' game against North Carolina this past Sunday was postponed as was their game against Florida State that was set for Thursday.

“We are obviously disappointed, but unfortunately this is all part of the 2020-21 season,” coach Jeff Walz said.

RISING BULLS

Coach Jose Fernandez has gotten South Florida into the Top 25 for the first time this season as the Bulls entered the poll at No. 23. They have an impressive victory over then-No. 6 Mississippi State. The Bulls replaced South Dakota State, which fell out of the poll one week after entering.

KEEP AN EYE ON

Wake Forest has won four of its first five games, including a victory over then-No. 21 Missouri State. The lone loss came against Arkansas. The Demon Deacons, who are just outside the Top 25, have a chance to really make a statement on Thursday against No. 4 N.C. State.

GAME OF THE WEEK

No. 9 Kentucky at No. 24 DePaul on Wednesday. The Blue Demons will play their third Top 25 team this season and hope to pull off their first victory over a ranked opponent after falling to Texas A&M and Louisville. The Wildcats, led by preseason All-American Rhyne Howard, will look to stay unbeaten.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25