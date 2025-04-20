Stanford softball team sets NCAA attendance record playing in football stadium vs. rival California

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Playing in Stanford's football stadium, the school's softball home game against rival California set the NCAA attendance record Saturday with a crowd of 13,207.
That surpassed the mark of 12,566 from the first day of the 2024 Women’s College World Series last May 30 in Oklahoma City. The regular-season record had been held by Oklahoma, which drew 9,259 against Oklahoma State earlier this month on April 9.
No. 15 Stanford lost 10-8 on Saturday in the game dubbed “Big Swing” as Cal avoided a weekend sweep. Former star quarterback Andrew Luck, now the Stanford football team's general manager, threw out the ceremonial first pitch.
Stanford is playing its home games this season in Stanford Stadium while its nearby ballpark receives a $50 million renovation.
