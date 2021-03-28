Stanford romps into Elite Eight, 89-62 over Missouri State

This Lady Bears team had a veteran lineup eager for a rematch of their nine-point loss two years ago. But hope of an upset quickly disappeared when Missouri State missed nine of its first 10 shots and struggled to deal with Stanford's height and length near the basket as the Cardinal frontcourt diverted shot after shot.

Jump closed the first quarter with consecutive 3-pointers. The Cardinal led by 14 late in the second before closing the half with a 9-2 run behind a steal and layup from Anna Wilson, a 3-pointer by Kiana Williams and a wide-open shot by Jump in the final seconds for a 49-26 lead.

Stanford opened the third with two more 3-pointers by Cameron Brink and Williams as the lead stretched to 35 by the end of the quarter.

NO CONCERNS

Williams, Stanford's career leader in 3-pointers, tweaked an ankle late in the second-round win over Oklahoma State, but appeared to show no lingering effects Sunday. Williams easily slashed around several defenders for an early layup and finished with 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting.

STAT LINE

Missouri State shot just 23% over the first three quarters and 12 offensive rebounds resulted in only 10 second-chance points as Stanford pulled away.

___

Stanford's Lexie Hull grabs a loose ball in front of Missouri State's Emily Gartner during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the Women's NCAA tournament Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Stanford's Ashten Prechtel battle with Missouri State's Mya Bhinhar (23) and Jasmine Franklin during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the Women's NCAA tournament Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Stanford's Jana Van Gytenbeek and Missouri State's Brice Calip go after a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the Women's NCAA tournament Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Missouri State's Jasmine Franklin and Stanford's Ashten Prechtel battle for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the Women's NCAA tournament Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Stanford's Francesca Belibi shoots past Missouri State's Abi Jackson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the Women's NCAA tournament Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash

Stanford's Hannah Jump and Missouri State's Abi Jackson go after a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Sweet 16 round of the Women's NCAA tournament Sunday, March 28, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Credit: Morry Gash Credit: Morry Gash