Stanford passes first real test, remains atop women's Top 25

It was a relatively quiet week because of Christmas, as women's basketball teams took off from Dec. 23-26. More than half of the Top 25 teams didn't play a game over the past seven days.

Here are a few other tidbits from the poll:

ON PAUSE

Syracuse became the latest program to have to take a break because of the coronavirus. The 22nd-ranked Orange announced Sunday that a positive test was confirmed within the program. The team canceled its game with Morgan State scheduled for Monday night and could have to postpone its home game against North Carolina on Thursday.

South Carolina also lost a game this week against Mississippi on Thursday after the Rebels announced they had positive COVID-19 tests and were doing contact tracing and quarantining individuals according to SEC protocols.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

Georgia sits just outside the Top 25 and the Bulldogs have a shot to enter the rankings next week. They host No. 12 Mississippi State on Thursday. Georgia (8-0) finished its nonconference schedule unbeaten for the fifth time in school history and first since 2009. The team has won its first eight games for the first time since the 2014-15 season. That squad won its first 12 games.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Michigan at Northwestern, Sunday. The 16th-ranked Wolverines finally are off pause and will face No. 15 Northwestern in an early season Big Ten contest. Michigan hasn't played since Dec. 9. Both teams also play Thursday afternoon.

