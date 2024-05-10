Nation & World News

Stanford names basketball court "Tara VanDerveer Court" for retired Hall of Famer, winningest coach

Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer speaks during a press conference in Stanford, Calif., Wednesday, April 10, 2024. VanDerveer, the winningest basketball coach in NCAA history, announced her retirement Tuesday night, April 9, 2024, after 38 seasons leading the Stanford women's team and 45 years overall.(Dai Sugano/Bay Area News Group via AP)

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford will now play on Tara VanDerveer Court.

The school is naming the court inside Maples Pavilion for the Hall of Fame coach who retired in April as the winningest coach in college basketball. There will be an unveiling and celebration for the court at a home game in November.

In addition, the 70-year-old VanDerveer will be honored by having her name associated with one of the assistant coaching positions. “The Tara VanDerveer Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach” position was made possible by a gift from longtime Stanford supporters Tashia and John Morgridge.

VanDerveer's final day of work with the Cardinal was Wednesday. She departs with 1,216 career victories over 45 years at Idaho, Ohio State and Stanford.

Her Stanford teams won NCAA titles in 1990, ’92 and 2021 and reached the Final Four 14 times.

Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer, center, shares a light moment with players Hannah Jump, Elena Bosgana and Kiki Iriafen, from left, at a news conference in Stanford, Calif., Wednesday, April 10, 2024. VanDerveer, the winningest basketball coach in NCAA history, announced her retirement Tuesday night after 38 seasons leading the Stanford women's team and 45 years overall. (Dai Sugano/Bay Area News Group via AP)

Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer speaks during a news conference in Stanford, Calif., Wednesday, April 10, 2024. VanDerveer, the winningest basketball coach in NCAA history, announced her retirement Tuesday after 38 seasons leading the Stanford women's team and 45 years overall. (Dai Sugano/Bay Area News Group via AP)

FILE - Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer, left, celebrates with her players, including Karlie Samuelson, second from left, Erica McCall, center, and Briana Roberson, after her 1,000th career coaching win following an NCAA college basketball game against Southern California on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Stanford, Calif. VanDerveer, the winningest basketball coach in NCAA history, announced her retirement Tuesday night, April 9, 2024, after 38 seasons leading the Stanford women’s team and 45 years overall. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

FILE - Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer, right, is congratulated by forward Kiki Iriafen after breaking the college basketball record for wins, 1,203, following her team's win over Oregon State in an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Stanford, Calif. VanDerveer, the winningest basketball coach in NCAA history, announced her retirement Tuesday night, April 9, 2024, after 38 seasons leading the Stanford women’s team and 45 years overall. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)

Stanford associate head coach Kate Paye listens to VanDerveer during a news conference in Stanford, Calif., Wednesday, April 10, 2024. VanDerveer, the winningest basketball coach in NCAA history, announced her retirement Tuesday night after 38 seasons leading the Stanford women's team and 45 years overall. (Dai Sugano/Bay Area News Group via AP)

FILE - Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer waves to the crowd after breaking the college basketball record for wins, 1,203, following her team's win over Oregon State in an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Stanford, Calif. VanDerveer, the winningest basketball coach in NCAA history, announced her retirement Tuesday night, April 9, 2024, after 38 seasons leading the Stanford women’s team and 45 years overall. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)

FILE - Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer walks on the court during practice before the women's Final Four of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, April 5, 2014, in Nashville, Tenn. VanDerveer, the winningest basketball coach in NCAA history, announced her retirement Tuesday night, April 9, 2024, after 38 seasons leading the Stanford women’s team and 45 years overall. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

FILE - The Stanford team listen to their coach Tara VanDerveer, upper center, during basketball practice at the NCAA Women's Final Four, Saturday, April 4, 2009, in St. Louis. VanDerveer, the winningest basketball coach in NCAA history, announced her retirement Tuesday night, April 9, 2024, after 38 seasons leading the Stanford women’s team and 45 years overall. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

