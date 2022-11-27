Stanford coach David Shaw resigns after Cardinal finish 3-9

Stanford is 3-16 in Pac-12 play the past two seasons, including consecutive losses to rival California.

“There are a lot of people that think this program is down. That’s what our record says,” Shaw said. “But I look at the components. I look at the people here, the support that I’m hearing coming from our athletic director, from our university president, the people that are behind the scenes. We’re not that far away.”

Shaw, a California native who played receiver for Stanford in the early 1990s, replaced Jim Harbaugh as head coach in 2011. He had been offensive coordinator for Harbaugh from 2007-10.

Shaw spent nine seasons as an NFL assistant before joining Harbaugh's staff at the University of San Diego and then following him to Stanford.

“David has represented Stanford football, as both a player and a coach, with unwavering grace, humility and integrity,” athletic director Bernard Muir said. “He has cared tremendously for each and every student-athlete in his program, while helping them pursue their full academic and athletic potential. David will forever remain a valued member of the Stanford football family and an integral part of the storied history of the program.”

Shaw was part of a remarkable program turnaround under Harbaugh and then under his leadership Stanford became the premier program in the Pac-12 with a physical style dubbed Intellectual Brutality.

As the program declined, Shaw has remained steadfastly loyal to his assistant coaches. The staff has had few changes lately, with Shaw repeatedly saying he felt firing assistants was pushing the blame for the team's failures from himself to others.

Stanford is a private school that does not disclose contract terms with its coaches so it is unclear how many years Shaw had left on his deal.

He said he had no plans to pursue another job.

“I’m not burnt out by any stretch of the imagination,” he said. “I’m healthy and feel good. But at the same time, 16 years is a long time — 12 as a head coach, 16 here. I’m so proud of our accomplishments, so proud of our student-athletes, so proud of the guys that have gone on and done other things in the NFL and outside of the NFL in different walks of life. But like I said, the phrase just kept coming back to me that gave me peace, which was, ‘it’s time.’”

___

