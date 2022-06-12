Stamkos scores twice, Lightning beat Rangers 2-1 in Game 6

The Lightning are the first team to make three consecutive appearances in the Cup Final since Edmonton did it from 1983-85. They are trying to become the first to win three straight championships since the New York Islanders claimed four in a row from 1980-83.

The Rangers, down 3-2 in a series for the third straight round, were 5-0 in elimination games this postseason before Saturday night.

The only teams to win six or more elimination games in a single postseason were the 1975 New York Islanders (eight), 2014 Los Angeles Kings (seven) and 2003 Minnesota Wild (six).

The Rangers dropped three of the first four games before winning three straight elimination games to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins in the opening round. They lost the first two on the road at Carolina before rebounding to oust the Hurricanes in seven games to reach the East final.

It was a totally different story Saturday night, with the Lightning limiting New York’s scoring opportunities while outshooting the Rangers 31-21.

Vasilevskiy went long stretches without being tested. He faced just seven shots in the opening period, six in the second and eight in the third.

Shesterkin, meanwhile, stopped 29 of 31 shots and made big save after big save to give New York a chance.

NOTES: The Lightning played again without forward Brayden Point, who’s missed 10 games since suffering a lower body injury during Tampa Bay’s Game 7 victory over Toronto in the first round. He was the NHL’s leading goal scorer the previous two postseasons. ... Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman exited in the second period after appearing to be elbowed in the head by New York’s Alexis Lafreniere. He returned at the start of the third period.

Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) shows left wing Pat Maroon (14) the Prince of Wales trophy after the team defeated the New York Rangers during Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The Lightning advanced to the Stanley Cup Finals. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) shows left wing Pat Maroon (14) the Prince of Wales trophy after the team defeated the New York Rangers during Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The Lightning advanced to the Stanley Cup Finals. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Combined Shape Caption Members of the Tampa Bay Lightning pose with the Prince of Wales trophy after defeating the New York Rangers Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The Lightning advanced to the Stanley Cup Finals. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara Combined Shape Caption Members of the Tampa Bay Lightning pose with the Prince of Wales trophy after defeating the New York Rangers Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The Lightning advanced to the Stanley Cup Finals. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) holds up the Prince of Wales trophy after the team defeated the New York Rangers during Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The Lightning advanced to the Stanley Cup Finals. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) holds up the Prince of Wales trophy after the team defeated the New York Rangers during Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The Lightning advanced to the Stanley Cup Finals. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Combined Shape Caption New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) sprays water on his face after giving up a goal to Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos during the second period in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara Combined Shape Caption New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) sprays water on his face after giving up a goal to Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos during the second period in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) gets off a shot against New York Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider (45) during the second period in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) gets off a shot against New York Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider (45) during the second period in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) gets around New York Rangers center Barclay Goodrow (21) during the second period in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Alex Killorn (17) gets around New York Rangers center Barclay Goodrow (21) during the second period in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates his goal against New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) during the second period in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates his goal against New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) during the second period in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) plays the puck of his chest after getting around New York Rangers center Barclay Goodrow (21) during the second period in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) plays the puck of his chest after getting around New York Rangers center Barclay Goodrow (21) during the second period in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon (14) passes the puck by New York Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider (45) during the second period in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon (14) passes the puck by New York Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider (45) during the second period in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Combined Shape Caption New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) makes the save against Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) during the second period in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara Combined Shape Caption New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) makes the save against Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) during the second period in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara

Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) moves the puck against the New York Rangers during the second period in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara Combined Shape Caption Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) moves the puck against the New York Rangers during the second period in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara Credit: Chris O'Meara