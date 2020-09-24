Stamkos scores, leaves, Lightning beat Stars 5-2 in Game 3

They got goals from all three of their first-line forwards, their top defenseman and their captain and big saves from their Vezina Trophy finalist goaltender, while the Stars' best players were quiet once again or made big mistakes to contribute to the loss. Nikita Kucherov, Stamkos, Victor Hedman, Brayden Point and Ondrej Palat all scored for Tampa Bay, which was the better team from the start of the second period on.

Khudobin was under pressure most of the night and allowed five goals on 29 shots before coach Rick Bowness replaced him at the start of the third with rookie Jake Oettinger. At the other end, Andrei Vasilevskiy made a few big saves among his 31, including a brilliant left pad stop on Corey Perry early in the game.

The game was everything that has made Tampa Bay one of the best teams in hockey for more than half of the last decade. That included the return of Stamkos, the Lightning's leader who has been forced to watch while rehabbing a core muscle injury.

“He's a threat, so he's just another thing for a team to think about when he's out there," coach Jon Cooper said Wednesday morning. “Whether that's on the power play or 5-on-5, you get another player that the puck gets on his stick in the offensive zone, it might go in the net — especially in a series where goals are at a premium.”

Stamkos, who last played Feb. 25, had surgery in early March and aggravated the injury at least once over the summer, showed that on his goal. As soon as teammates saw Stamkos scored, the bench into a spontaneous celebration perhaps unlike any goal during the playoffs.

But goals were not at a premium for the Lightning on Wednesday night. Minutes after Hedman prevented a breakaway goal by speedy Stars forward Denis Gurianov, Kucherov took advantage of a brutal turnover by 21-year-old budding star Miro Heiskanen and scored on a breakaway of his own.

Hedman scored his own goal in the second, his 10th to put him third all-time in goals by defenseman during a single postseason. Only Paul Coffey and Brian Leetch have more.

Meanwhile, Dallas' stars were not close to being their best players. Beyond Heiskanen's turnover, top-line winger Alexander Radulov took two bad penalties and was demoted in the lineup, while Tyler Seguin's goal drought reached a career-worst 12 games and Khuodbin was shaky.

Fourth-liner Jason Dickinson scored the Stars' only goal before the game was out of hand, and Heiskanen's in the third period didn't make up for putting the puck right on Kucherov's stick for the breakaway.

While Tampa Bay got a significant talent back, Dallas was without a key veteran role player. Forward Blake Comeau was ruled unfit to play after appearing to injure his right shoulder on a hit by Ryan McDonagh in Game 2.

Nick Caamano made his NHL playoff debut in Comeau’s place. He also last played — in the minors — 196 days ago.

NOTES: Oettinger stopped the two shots he faced in relief. ... To make room for Stamkos, Tampa Bay scratched Carter Verhaeghe. ... Along with Comeau being out, goalie Ben Bishop, forward Radek Faksa and defenseman Stephen Johns remained unfit to play.

UP NEXT

Game 4 is Friday night with Game 5 on a back to back Saturday night.

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos, obscured, is congratulated for his goal against Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin (35) during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JASON FRANSON Credit: JASON FRANSON

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates his goal against the Dallas Stars with left wing Patrick Maroon (14) during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JASON FRANSON Credit: JASON FRANSON

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) scores on Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin (35) during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JASON FRANSON Credit: JASON FRANSON

Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) scores on Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin (35) during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JASON FRANSON Credit: JASON FRANSON

Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) celebrates his goal against the Dallas Stars with teammate Ondrej Palat (18) during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JASON FRANSON Credit: JASON FRANSON

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat, top left, scores on Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin (35) during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JASON FRANSON Credit: JASON FRANSON

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) celebrates his goal against the Dallas Stars with Brayden Point (21) during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JASON FRANSON Credit: JASON FRANSON

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates his goal against the Dallas Stars with teammates during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JASON FRANSON Credit: JASON FRANSON

Dallas Stars right wing Denis Gurianov (34) and Tampa Bay Lightning center Cedric Paquette (13) scuffle during the first period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JASON FRANSON Credit: JASON FRANSON