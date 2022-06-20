Stallone, Costner, Chastain help launch Paramount+ in UK

Chastain stars with Michael Shannon in the series “George & Tammy,” while Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson appear in “The First Lady,” about U.S. presidents' wives.

Sonequa Martin-Green was thrilled that her series “Star Trek Discovery” will reach a wider audience. "Especially with ‘Trek,’ I think it should always be globally celebrated because of what it represents and because of what it’s done.”

Miranda Cosgrove’s hit series “iCarly” will also feature on the streaming platform.

“Hopefully it’ll make people happy here like it did in the United States,” said the 29-year-old actor, singer and producer. “I’ve played the character Carly for most of my life. So, yeah, it’s definitely something that I hold very dear to my heart.”

