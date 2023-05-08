X

Stalled gun bill advances in Texas after new mass shootings

National & World News
By ACACIA CORONADO and JIM VERTUNO, Associated Press
15 minutes ago
A bill in Texas that would raise the purchase age of AR-style rifles has abruptly advanced, two days after a mass shooting at an outdoor mall near Dallas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Facing renewed calls for stricter gun control after a mass shooting near Dallas, a Republican-led Texas House committee advanced a bill Monday that would raise the purchase age for semiautomatic rifles from 18 to 21 even though the proposal has little or no chance of actually becoming law.

The Select Committee on Community Safety voted 8-5, with two Republicans joining six Democrats, to advance the bill to the full House after protesters' chants of "Do Something!" echoed through the hallways of the Capitol building in the country's largest red state. Some families whose children were killed in the attack at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde last year cried following the vote.

The measure is unlikely to become law, as Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has previously waved off the idea of allowing only people 21 or older to purchase guns like those used in many of the country's worst mass shootings, including Texas'. But the bill even getting and clearing a committee vote was unusual.

The bill had languished for weeks prior to the weekend shooting that left eight people dead at Allen Premium Outlets, a sprawling outdoor shopping center, and it getting a committee vote amounted to something of an about-face for Republicans.

Republican state Rep. Ryan Guillen, who chairs the House Select Committee on Community Safety, said Monday that he still believes there is not enough support in the Legislature for the bill to ultimately pass. He voted against the measure leaving his committee, which passed the bill on what was effectively the last possible day to so with time running out before the legislative session ends later this month.

When asked why the bill was suddenly coming up for a vote after weeks of inaction, Guillen said nothing had changed.

The push to raise the age has been led for months in the Texas Capitol by some families of the 19 children and two teachers who were killed in Uvalde when an 18-year-old gunman with an AR-style rifle opened fire in a fourth-grade classroom.

Mack Segovia, whose stepdaughter, Eliahna, was killed at Robb Elementary, attended the Capitol rally on Monday wearing a shirt with a photo of her in her softball uniform.

“It happened again. And it’s going to happen again and again and again,” Segovia said. “It happened this weekend in a mall. You’re not safe anywhere, anywhere we’re at anymore ... It’s going to strike again, we just don’t know where.”

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Federal judge denies Victor Hill freedom request pending appeal3h ago

Credit: ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM

Atlanta to pay settlement to photojournalist arrested in 2020
1h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

MARTA’s relations with Atlanta council show signs of strain
3h ago

Credit: Harbor Bay Ventures

Plan for 20-story mass timber apartment tower grows roots in Buckhead
8h ago

Credit: Harbor Bay Ventures

Plan for 20-story mass timber apartment tower grows roots in Buckhead
8h ago

What to know about Mauricio Garcia, the Texas mall shooting suspect
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Ukraine, Sudan conflicts fuel alarming surge in tuberculosis
6m ago
Russia bans jet skis, ride-hailing before WWII tributes
8m ago
As Trump probes intensify, foes of ex-president see opening
11m ago
Featured

Atlanta area high school graduation dates
6h ago
AJC SPRING DINING GUIDE: Welcome to the best of baking in metro Atlanta
‘Beauty from ashes’: Chamblee family looks to rebuild after losing son in fire
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top