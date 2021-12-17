Staiti, No. 17 Georgia women stun No. 2 NC State 82-80 in OT

Morrison finished with 20 points, six rebounds and six assists for Georgia (9-1).

Cunane had 18 of her 20 points in the second half for the Wolfpack after spending most of the first half on the bench with two quick fouls. Diamond Johnson added 17 points for the Wolfpack, who rallied from 12 down at halftime but couldn't hold onto a four-point lead in the final minute of regulation.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia: Picked to finish fourth in the Southeastern Conference, the Bulldogs have lost only once this year — by a point to in-state rival and 18th-ranked Georgia Tech from the Atlantic Coast Conference. This time, Georgia took down the preseason ACC favorite.

N.C. State: Wes Moore's squad hadn't lost since falling to No. 1 South Carolina on opening night here, making the Wolfpack the first of five top-15 teams to lose to the Gamecocks so far this season. N.C. State had beaten two ranked teams since — No. 9 Maryland in the Bahamas and No. 10 Indiana on the road — but couldn't add a third win against an AP Top 25 opponent.

UP NEXT

Georgia: The Bulldogs face St. Francis (Pennsylvania) on Sunday in the first of three straight home games.

N.C. State: Virginia visits the Wolfpack on Sunday in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at https://twitter.com/aaronbeardap

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption Georgia's Que Morrison (23) tries to steal the ball from North Carolina State's Elissa Cunane (33) with North Carolina State's Kai Crutchfield watching during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C. Morrison was called for a foul on the play. (AP Photo/Karl B. DeBlaker) Credit: Karl B. DeBlaker Caption Georgia's Que Morrison (23) tries to steal the ball from North Carolina State's Elissa Cunane (33) with North Carolina State's Kai Crutchfield watching during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C. Morrison was called for a foul on the play. (AP Photo/Karl B. DeBlaker) Credit: Karl B. DeBlaker Credit: Karl B. DeBlaker

Caption Georgia's Que Morrison (23) tries to steal the ball from North Carolina State's Elissa Cunane, top right, with North Carolina State's Kai Crutchfield (3) watching during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C. Morrison was called for a foul on the play. (AP Photo/Karl B. DeBlaker) Credit: Karl B. DeBlaker Caption Georgia's Que Morrison (23) tries to steal the ball from North Carolina State's Elissa Cunane, top right, with North Carolina State's Kai Crutchfield (3) watching during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C. Morrison was called for a foul on the play. (AP Photo/Karl B. DeBlaker) Credit: Karl B. DeBlaker Credit: Karl B. DeBlaker

Caption Georgia's Jenna Staiti (14) pressures North Carolina State's Camille Hobby (41) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B. DeBlaker) Credit: Karl B. DeBlaker Caption Georgia's Jenna Staiti (14) pressures North Carolina State's Camille Hobby (41) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B. DeBlaker) Credit: Karl B. DeBlaker Credit: Karl B. DeBlaker

Caption Georgia's Que Morrison (23) controls the ball against North Carolina State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B. DeBlaker) Credit: Karl B. DeBlaker Caption Georgia's Que Morrison (23) controls the ball against North Carolina State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Karl B. DeBlaker) Credit: Karl B. DeBlaker Credit: Karl B. DeBlaker